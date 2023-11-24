Madhya Pradesh, an emerging International Film Tourism Hub
One State with multiple, distinctive and unique localesBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madhya Pradesh is called the ‘Heart of Incredible India’.
Within a 100km radius, there are varied terrains with unparalleled beauty. The shooting of entire films can be planned in Madhya Pradesh. From the modern to rural, from ravines to lakes, from thriving varied tapestry of local culture to round the year clement weather and clean and green locations, Madhya Pradesh has several visual backgrounds for film shootings. Madhya Pradesh also has multiple artists and technicians for filmmakers who need support in filmmaking.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the first mover States in India to launch its conducive film policy in 2020 promoting ease of doing business for Film makers with various initiatives. The state's Film Tourism Policy 2020 offers incentives like discounts, subsidies, swift permissions, and a dedicated Film Facilitation Cell under the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. This Cell streamlines shooting permissions, location fees, infrastructure development, talent workshops, and incubation centres.
Sequences of over 200 movies, OTT series and TV shows have been shot in the state in the past five years. Several International films, documentaries and web series have been shot in Madhya Pradesh which include ‘A Suitable Boy’ and ‘Kamasutra- a tale of love’ by Mira Nair, ‘The Bear’ by Shantaram, ‘Lion’ and ‘Along way home by Garth Davis an Australian Film Director of repute, ‘Perfumed Garden’ by Jag Muhndra among many others.
Madhya Pradesh's presence at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 marked a showcase of its burgeoning cinematic landscape. The state's delegation let by Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Tourism participated in a series of discussions and made a resounding impact at IFFI 2023. With insightful panel discussions, a vibrant stall, and engaging round table meetings, Madhya Pradesh captured the essence of its cinematic prowess. From spirited conversations to fostering collaborations and sharing the state's film tourism potential, the participation was a testament to the state's commitment to fostering a vibrant film ecosystem. Through a multitude of events, Madhya Pradesh carved its presence as a promising destination for filmmakers, encapsulating the essence of its rich heritage and inviting global filmmakers to explore the cinematic treasures it holds.
The state also hosted an exclusive networking dinner in Goa which was attended by prominent personalities from the film & television fraternity, like Ms. Neena Gupta, film actor & television director, Ms. Divya Dutta, actor (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), Mr. Shekhar Kapur, filmmaker & actor (Bandit Queen), Ms. Vani Tripathi Tikoo, actor, producer, and CBFC Board Member, Mr. Nandish Singh Sandhu, TV actor, Ms. Utkarshini Vashishtha, script writer (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Mr. Vijay Sethupathi, actor (Jawan), Ms. Khushbu Sundar, actor (Chinna Vathiyar) and a international film delegates including IFFI Jury members.
