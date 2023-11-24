Andy Croft steps down as senior pastor of Soul Survivor Watford

The Bishop of St Albans has been advised that the Rev. Andy Croft, Soul Survivor Watford Senior Pastor, is able to return to ministry, following an investigation of his safeguarding practices as outlined in House of Bishops guidance which included an independent risk assessment. Whilst Andy will return to ministry in due course, after much consideration, he has taken the decision to leave Soul Survivor Watford.

In September the internal Church of England investigation by the National Safeguarding Team and Diocese of St Albans concluded that concerns against Mike Pilavachi, about an abuse of power relating to his ministry, were substantiated. During the investigation period Andy Croft was suspended by Soul Survivor Watford under HR processes over the handling of allegations prior to the NST investigation.

Andy has taken full responsibility for his errors and apologised unreservedly for any pain that has been caused. He has also completed additional safeguarding training to ensure his practice is of the highest standards in the future. Throughout this process Andy has shown humility, contrition, and a desire to learn from the mistakes of the past.

We want to acknowledge that Andy himself, as he says in his letter below, has been deeply impacted by some of Mike’s abusive behaviour over the years. While we were open to Andy returning to the team, it has become clear to all of us in this process that it would be healthier for Andy if he and the family were to start a new chapter elsewhere.

We are deeply grateful to Andy and Beth for the years of love, support, and leadership they have faithfully given to this church family and the wider Watford community. While we feel a sense of loss in their leaving, we know God will continue to use them as a family in the future and pray his richest blessings on them in this new season.

Andy has resigned his position as Senior Pastor with immediate effect and Rev. Jon Stevens will continue the interim leadership of Soul Survivor Watford with support from Rev. Canon Tim Lomax.

We recognise this season has been deeply painful, especially for all those who have been victims of Mike’s abuse. For those impacted, the journey of healing and restoration may be a long one, but we believe that in Jesus there is always hope.

A letter from Andy Croft

Dear Soul Survivor Watford,

As many of you will know I have been unable to be with you since June. The National Safeguarding Team and Diocese of St Albans’ investigation into my safeguarding practice has concluded. Now that it is appropriate, there are some things I would like to share.

Most importantly, I want to apologise for any way in which my actions have contributed to the pain others have experienced. I would also like to pay tribute to the courage shown by those who have shared their stories of Mike Pilavachi’s abuse. Along with many others, I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the damage caused by Mike’s abuse over decades.

I first joined Soul Survivor as an intern in 2004 when I was 18. After leaving university I later joined the staff in 2008 and became joint Senior Pastor in 2016. The stories of victims that have now emerged and the work of the National Safeguarding Team have changed my perspective on much of what I have experienced from a young age. I need to acknowledge now that I myself have also been deeply impacted by aspects of Mike’s abusive behaviour.

In recent months my own failures relating to professional safeguarding practice have become apparent to me. The investigation found that my safeguarding practice fell short on three occasions. I have had to confront the reality that errors in my judgement may have allowed others to experience pain. This has troubled me deeply. As someone in leadership, it feels like a profound failure on my part, for which I sincerely apologise.

In the Church of England, clergy misconduct is assessed and addressed through a disciplinary complaints process. In my case, two of the three instances did not reach the threshold for a disciplinary complaint to be made. In the third instance, a disciplinary complaint was made but it has now been dismissed.

I am, however, committed to learning from my mistakes. I have undertaken further safeguarding training to ensure that my practice is of the highest standard. As part of the National Safeguarding process, I have also undergone an independent risk assessment which concluded that I do not present a safeguarding risk. As a result, the National Safeguarding Team, the Diocese of St Albans and the trustees of Soul Survivor Watford are all fully confident of my suitability to return to ministry. I am fully supportive of the independent review that Fiona Scolding KC has now launched.

After much soul searching and prayer and whilst I will be returning to ministry in the coming months, I do not intend to return to my role as the Senior Pastor of Soul Survivor Watford. This is despite constructive conversations with the trustees who were keen to explore ways in which I could return to the Soul Survivor Watford team. My family and I need to process much of what we have been through over these past years and we feel we can only do this by stepping away.

In the meantime, I am committed to supporting the church in the months ahead. Soul Survivor Watford is our home and our community and we intend to stay as part of the congregation whilst we discern what comes next. Beth and I have been so grateful for your love and support over the years. We have received so much good from the church since both arriving as teenagers and it was only with many tears that we decided it is right for us to begin a new chapter.

Now the investigation is concluded, I am very much looking forward to being with you all this coming Sunday.

With love,

Andy