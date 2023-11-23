Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,713 in the last 365 days.

End of the working visit to the Republic of Belarus

TAJIKISTAN, November 23 - On November 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left from the city of Minsk, Republic of Belarus to the city of Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, to take part in the summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Defense, Economic Development and Trade, Industry and New Technologies and other officials.

You just read:

End of the working visit to the Republic of Belarus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more