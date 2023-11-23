End of the working visit to the Republic of Belarus

TAJIKISTAN, November 23 - On November 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left from the city of Minsk, Republic of Belarus to the city of Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, to take part in the summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Defense, Economic Development and Trade, Industry and New Technologies and other officials.