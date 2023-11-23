Submit Release
Governor Abbott, First Family Deliver Meals On Wheels On Thanksgiving Day

TEXAS, November 23 - November 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, along with their daughter Audrey, today volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to homebound seniors in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals on Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van De Putte.
 
“Joining Meals On Wheels to deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need throughout the Greater Austin area has been a cherished tradition for our family,” said Governor Abbott. “It’s an honor to work alongside the dedicated Meals On Wheels volunteers as they bring warmth and nourishment to Texans during this Thanksgiving holiday. The spirit of giving and sharing a meal together embodies the true essence of this holiday. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve, and we encourage all Texans to look for ways to support those in their communities needing help. My family and I wish everyone in Texas a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving.”
 
Learn more about Meals On Wheels Texas.
 

