Official Portrait of Former Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy Unveiled

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 23, 2023

Today, Premier Scott Moe joined with family and friends of the late W. Thomas Molloy for the unveiling of the former Lieutenant Governor's official portrait at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina.

"The impact of Mr. Molloy's work is still felt to this day," Moe said. "He was a respected lawyer and negotiator, a nation builder, someone who was unparalleled in his dedication to reconciliation. We are thankful his family is present today as we honour his dedication to the province and our country."

The portrait was commissioned from distinguished Canadian portrait artist, Cyril Leeper. He has painted several portraits for the Saskatchewan Legislative Art Collection. The portrait was created using oil paint and glazing at Government House in 2019, over a period of many weeks. The portrait features the late Lieutenant Governor standing proudly in front of a deep blue background at Government House. Wearing a morning suit, he has the Saskatchewan Order of Merit around his neck, as well as the Vice-Regal badge and the Order of Canada lapel pin.

Provincial Secretary Don Morgan officially accepted the portrait into the Legislative Building art collection, which has over 200 pieces, including portraits, busts, sculptures, murals and photographs. The painting will hang in the Legislative Building's Qu'Appelle Gallery.

W. Thomas Molloy served as Saskatchewan's 22nd Lieutenant Governor from March 2018 until his passing in July 2019.

