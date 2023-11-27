Teddy Daniels launches VFAF Veterans for Trump South Carolina State Chapter
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has launched a South Carolina state chapter said Stan Fitzgerald President
Teddy Daniels, Chad Caton and Robert Cornicelli are American Hero's that will get the job done for Saving America”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump continues its building of state chapters to better deploy boots on the ground. Launching this week is the South Carolina state chapter with Teddy Daniels taking the reigns as President. Joining Teddy’s South Carolina team is Vice President Robert Cornicelli and SC director of operations Chad Caton.
South Carolina https://southcarolinavfaf.org/
The launch joins Georgia , Florida , Texas , West Virginia and Virginia chapters making South Carolina the 6th to form.
Mississippi , Nebraska and North Carolina have been approved to launch and will in the near future said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF grassroots national president.
In other VFAF News :
Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230’s Constitutionality.
https://veteransfortrump.us/jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
