Richard “Dick” Wall: ‘Family Was Important to Him’

Richard (Dick) Wall passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 16, 2023, after complications from gallbladder surgery. He started life in Clovis, New Mexico, spent a short time in Lubbock, Texas, and at the age of 5, his father moved the family to Southern California where Dick would live until 1971. He graduated from Santa Ana High School in 1955 and began working in the family steel fabricating business preparing bids for various projects including the Matterhorn ride in Disneyland. He received his AA in business from Saddleback JC in 1969.

In 1971, he moved his family to Miranda where Dick sold real estate, operated the Redwood Palace Pizza Parlor and worked for FVN Corp selling postcards and souvenirs. While in Miranda, he discovered gardening. He loved growing vegetables and became quite an experienced canner. The family also had beef cows, pigs and chickens. Dick thoroughly enjoyed life in the country. Family was important to him and he devoted many hours going to different school events, 4-H functions and various football, volleyball and basketball games. His community service included the South Fork Booster Club and the Weott Lions Club.

One year, for Father’s Day, he received a tennis racket. He began playing on Sundays at the high school where Linda also played. They renewed their friendship and were married in 1998 and moved to Fortuna. Over the next 25 years, they enjoyed country western dancing, camping, cruising, playing cards with friends and family, annual trips to the Southern Oregon Kite Festival and, of course, playing tennis.

When he turned 80 it became more difficult to do some of the things he enjoyed. But he still loved puttering in the yard and received many compliments from neighbors who enjoyed his begonias and beautifully manicured front yard. He discovered that the Fortuna Senior Center had a pinochle group and really enjoyed playing pinochle and making new friends.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Gary; son, Michael; daughters Jennifer (Tom) and Nicolee; son, Chris (Kelley); grandchildren Heidi (Matt), Cora (Neal), Julie, Winnie, Kenny, Sadie, Tyler and Amy and numerous nieces and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Shelie and Syble Wall.

We’d like to thank the doctors, nurses and other caregivers at Redwood Memorial and St Joseph’s hospitals for the incredible care and concern that they showed to Dick as well as a very special thanks to Hospice of Humboldt who facilitated bringing Dick home.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date to honor Richard’s life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Humboldt, the Fortuna Senior Center or a favorite charity.

Dick will be deeply missed by his family and friends. May his memory be a source of comfort to those who mourn his loss.