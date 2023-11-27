Submit Release
Unveiling CocoBella's Fusion: Where Tradition Meets Modern Craftsmanship

CocoBella’s artificial floral décor brings tradition and modern craftsmanship together to create arrangements that look as good as the real thing.

At CocoBella, our mission is to redefine luxury by crafting timeless elegance through our high-quality faux florals.”
— Joseph Schlachet
NEW YORK, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorators no longer have to choose between real flowers that wilt and faux flowers that look artificial. CocoBella’s artificial floral décor brings tradition and modern craftsmanship together to create arrangements that look as good as the real thing.

CocoBella is a reputable provider of realistic, meticulously crafted faux flower arrangements. They are dedicated to enhancing the look of indoor spaces while upholding high sustainability standards. Their wide selection is suited for home and business interiors, as well as special events such as weddings and galas.

The company has various collections to choose from. Each piece is designed from high-quality silk and arranged in a vase or container to complement the arrangement. Their Couture Collection offers masterfully crafted faux flower arrangements, as well as unique displays featuring succulents, artichokes, and exotics.

The CocoBella Classics collection runs the gamut from minimalist to modern. This collection includes traditional vases of long stem flowers as well as bowls of artificial moss and potted orchids. They are designed to complement a range of interior design choices, and can be customized.

The Real Touch collection feels as good as it looks. It includes vase-based arrangements and bouquets that are ideal for special occasions.

The Holiday Collection features an array of holiday wreaths. Each is sophisticated and elegantly crafted. Some signify the spirit of the season while others have a classic look that can be displayed year-round.

On their mission as a company Joseph at CocoBella says, “At CocoBella, our mission is to redefine luxury by crafting timeless elegance through our high-quality faux florals. We believe in the art of sophistication, using the finest materials and skilled artisans to create arrangements that transcend trends, bringing a lasting beauty to every setting."

About CocoBella: CocoBella is an innovator in the faux flower industry. They use modern craftsmanship to produce realistic pieces that offer style and durability that withstand the test of time. Their wide selection of styles, collections, flower types, and colors make them a popular choice for any event or interior design scheme.

For more information please visit: www.cocobellacb.com

Joseph Schlachet
CocoBella
sales@cocobellacb.com
