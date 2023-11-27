Jason Fyk of Social Media Freedom named VFAF Veterans for Trump Hero Of The Month November 2023

Jason Fyk with Legacy PAC President and VFAF Ambassador Jared Craig

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump name Jason Fyk of Social Media Freedom named VFAF Hero Of The Month November 2023

Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC are strong advocates for freedom of speech, Jason Fyk and Social Media Freedom are applauded in this effort” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalEach month VFAF names a Hero of the Month. That hero may be military , law enforcement or civilian and awarded this honor because of their outstanding effort to Save America.Jason Fyk has taken on the effort of fighting for freedom of speech. For his courageous effort VFAF names Fyk this month’s Hero of the Month.VFAF also started to collaborate with Fyk in an effort to bring awareness to his work.In other VFAF News :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationVFAF Launches South Carolina state chapterThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

