On consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Ghana

23 November 2023

On November 23, 2023, political consultations took place between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Ghana. The Turkmen delegation at the meeting was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev, the Ghanaian delegation was represented under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong.

During the consultations, the current state of bilateral cooperation was analyzed. An opinion was expressed on intensifying partnership in priority areas in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres of mutual interest.

Successful cooperation between the two countries was stated within the framework of multilateral diplomacy, primarily at the UN.

Diplomats paid special attention to existing opportunities to expand ties between Turkmenistan and Ghana in the trade and economic sphere, in industry and agriculture.

