About the telephone conversation between the heads of the foreign affairs departments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye

23 November 2023

On November 23, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current topics of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation. At the same time, special attention is paid to the practical implementation of bilateral agreements reached at the highest state level.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Türkiye agreed to maintain regular political dialogue.

