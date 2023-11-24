Business Reporter: Making the intranet more than just a communication hub
How an all-in-one communications platform can underpin successful transformation projectsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Haiilo talks about how communication, connection and building a corporate community can be conductive to communicating and implementing change. One of the most prominent roadblocks to transformation projects is the lack of clear and ongoing communication from top management to employees. Leaders often have problems communicating the purpose and benefits of organisational change leaving their employees in the dark. They require support and tools to conduct clear-targeted, top down communication with their organisation. Establishing forums for communication will not only provide various channels for communication but it will also facilitate the formation of communities and a sense of belonging to the company.
Horizontal communication, in turn, will make it easier for the workforce to discuss and comprehend the new strategy, as well as align their own activities and goals within the company with the purpose of the change.
An all-in-one employee communications solution such as Haiilo allows top management to reach all your employees in a targeted manner through their preferred communications channels and lead relevant conversations. The Haiilo platform supports understanding and helps build trust through meaningful communication and strong employee communities. Designed with both the tech-savvy and the tech-averse in mind, Haiilo’s intranet solution resonates with everyone.
