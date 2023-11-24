"Más que Volumen": Traveling Exhibition by Master Artist Fernando Botero Arrives in Bogotá
40 works by the Colombian artist will be exhibited, in a tour of his more than 70 years of career
In this illustrious and emotional artistic event, various perspectives of the legacy that Fernando Botero has immortalized through his works unfold before us”BOGOTA, CUNDINAMARCA, COLOMBIA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From November 23 to December 15, the traveling exhibition “Más que Volumen” by Colombian master Fernando Botero arrives in Bogotá, after its tour of Medellín and Cartagena. This is an iconic and emblematic exhibition; a complete tribute that commemorates the seven decades of the artist's prolific career, exhibiting more than 40 works that cover his career from 1948 to his most recent creations.
Among the select works that will be presented in the exhibition, pieces of unparalleled distinction stand out, such as El Nuncio (1958), El Niño de Vallecas (1959), Caballo (1961), From the series the great Burundun (1961), Dolorosa ( 1965), Still life with hot soup (1968), Ecce homo (1971), Head of a society lady (1976), Man on horseback (1998), The gang (1992), among other works of great importance that consolidate the artistic vision of the illustrious master of the arts.
The third edition, 'More than volume' acquires exceptional value and meaning by becoming one of the last exhibitions to have the approval and approval of the master in life, a large-scale event that consolidates his legacy in the cultural heart from Bogota.
The meticulous selection of works, made by curator and art historian Christian Padilla, encompasses all the artistic media and styles worked by the master, from his imposing sculptures to his lines in paintings, drawings and watercolors. In this edition, 'More than volume' reveals the multiple facets of the master's art in his varied artistic canvas.
"In this illustrious and emotional artistic event, various perspectives of the legacy that Fernando Botero has immortalized through his works unfold before us," explains Padilla.
The execution of this exhibition is materialized by the collaboration between three art promoters in Colombia: Casa MAS, Galería Duque Arango and Banco del Arte. This triad of institutions aims to create a unique space.
Casa MAS, which opens with this exhibition, stands as a cultural space committed to promoting the active participation of all art agents, with the firm purpose of becoming a point of reference and epicenter of cultural activity in the capital of the country.
This home of art offers a wide range of activities, ranging from exhibitions to conferences and discussions with artists, curators, collectors, as well as stimulating conceptual initiatives. A space intended to enrich knowledge, culture, dialogue and the development of new ideas for both national and international audiences.
