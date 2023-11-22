Submit Release
The 22nd Annual Holiday Craft Market is December 9th and 10th

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

Holly Holly Crabgrass at HCM 2022

The City of Arcata Recreation Division is excited to be hosting the upcoming Holiday Craft Market for the twenty-second year! 

Arcata Recreation Division’s Youth Development Scholarship Fund, which supports local youth by subsidizing fees for recreation programs. 

Come out and shop for unique handcrafted gifts from over 55 artisans while enjoying live music and warm, nutritious food. 

Annually, Arcata Recreation’s Youth Development Scholarship Fund provides over $8,000 in assistance for program participants. 

The 2023 Holiday Craft Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center located at 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy in Arcata. Admission for this event is a $1 donation with all proceeds benefiting the Youth Development Scholarship Fund. 

For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org/rec or call (707) 822-7091.

