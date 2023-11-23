Cal Poly Humboldt Jazz Combos Performing December 1st

This is a press release from the Department of Dance, Music, & Theatre:

Cal Poly Humboldt Jazz CombosThe Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the jazz combos The King’s Milk Quartet, The Groovy Goobers, and Lil Swaqq. Join us Friday, December 1st at 8:00 p.m. at the Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and Free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

The King’s Milk Quartet is comprised of members Niko Roberds, alto sax, Dylan Westfall, guitar, Andrew Erbach, bass, and Gavin Kingsley, drums. They will be playing “Respected Destroyer” by Brandee Younger, “Imperial March” by John Williams, “There Will Never Be Another You” by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon, and “Phantom Patriot” by Les Claypool

The Groovy Goobers features members Luke Faulder, tenor sax, Luis Rodriguez, guitar, Jerry Teklu, bass, with Gavin Kingsley on drums. Their set includes “Time Moves Slow” by BadBadNotGood and Sam Herring, “Footprints” by Wayne Shorter, “Rush” by Yoko Kanno, and “Dreamflower” by Phillip Clendeninn

The final combo of the evening Lil Swaqq showcases members Ricardo Paredes, alto and tenor saxes, Mathias Severn, tenor sax, John Gerving, piano, Keith Staats, bass, and Ben Aldag on drums. Lil Swaqq is performing “Doxy” by Sonny Rollins, “Hey Lock” by Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, “Jeannine” by Duke Pearson, “Set Her Free” by Rachel Z, and “Just Another Day at the Office” by Monika Herzig

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]