3rd Annual Free Holiday Decoration Exchange December 2nd

This is a press release from the Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:

The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka is pleased to announce the return of its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange on December 2, 2023.

In December 2019, ECSL launched the first-ever, Free Holiday Decoration Exchange. At that event, thousands of holiday decorations were given to anyone who needed them. Donations were not required. Although the plans initially were to make it an annual event, the pandemic happened and the plans were put on hold. It returned last year to an overwhelming response.

ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange is returning yet again on December 2, 2023 from noon to 3PM at the Center. During that time, the public is invited – at no cost – to come by and take whatever decorations they would like and, if possible, leave what they can. No donation is requested nor required but it would obviously be accepted and appreciated.

Scott “Q” Marcus, past president of the Core Council for the Center and organizer of the event said, “Especially during times like these, we are extremely excited to continue providing an event that truly fits the spirit of the holidays. We know that when we simply give away decorations to anyone who needs them, it will help spread goodwill and happiness, and enrich the lives of those who receive as well as those who give.”

ECSL is asking for donations from the public as well as local businesses. Clean, working decorations of all faiths are being accepted at the Center at 239 Buhne on the following dates and times:

Saturday, November 18 from 1PM to 3PM

Saturday, November 25 from 11AM to 1PM

Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28 from noon to 2PM

Friday, December 1 from 10AM to 2PM

At the beginning of the event on Saturday, 12/2

Sunday, November 19, or Sunday, November 26 from 11AM until noon

In addition, ECSL wishes to give away all remaining donations to an appropriate local non-profit that can either continue to give them away or sell them to help support their cause.

If you’re a private citizen or business who wishes to get involved or you are a non-profit that could benefit from the decorations that remain when the event has ended, or you have other questions or inquiries, contact Scott “Q” Marcus at 707.834.4090 or [email protected]

About the Center for Spiritual Living:

The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living teaches a non-denominational philosophy called “Religious Science” (also known as “Science of Mind”). According to the founder, Ernest Holmes, Religious Science is a correlation of laws of science, opinions of philosophy, and revelations of religion applied to human needs and the aspirations of man(kind).” It is not based on any “authority” of established beliefs, but rather on “what it can accomplish” for the people who practice it. It espouses that there is One Infinite Mind which includes all that is, whether it be the intelligence in humankind, the life in the animal, or the invisible Presence that many refer to as “God.” Services are every Sunday at 10AM in person and on zoom at EurekaCenterForSpiritualLiving.com. Services are welcoming and open to all. More can be found at facebook.com/EurekaCSL or EurekaSOM.com.