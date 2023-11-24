Business Reporter: How can HR catch up with digitally advanced business functions
Finding the HR software that ticks all the boxesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent video published on Business Reporter, Geraldine MacCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer at Personio, discusses how long-overdue technological investments in HR can help streamline people management processes and future-proof entire organisations.
When it comes to the topic of digital transformation, HR, still relying on spreadsheets and emails, is risking lagging behind other functions. What they need are the right tools to gain accurate and relevant insights – and act on them.
An innovative HR system can help upgrade a business’ operations at each stage. Optimising processes that form the entire employee lifecycle – from recruiting to onboarding, development through to exiting a business.
As Geraldine outlines, the first step to transforming a legacy HR function into a compliant and automated system is to consolidate disparate data sources into a single source of truth, which will revolutionise data access and accelerate decision making.
Another key to success is partnering with a solution provider that offers the top features to meet the needs of today’s highest-performing HR teams. That said, the right partner must tick all the boxes for core functionalities from absence management to exceptional HR service delivery.
To learn more about what to look out for when sourcing the ideal HR software, watch the video and read the article.
