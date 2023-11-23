Submit Release
"University Clusters pilot study" Gets A "GO": AIU(India), Indian Universities, EdifyOnline(USA) Join Hands (Jan 2024)

Everyone has the right to be enlightened. It just takes the right teacher.

Growth and Development of Higher Education

Research on Shared Ecosystem - Implementation of University Clusters participating in shared lectures program using International Academic Talent.

Shared HEIs ecosystem is holistic and sustainable option to improve awareness of global education standards and professional development opportunities for ALL academic faculties including the Indian.”
— Anil P. Agarwal, founder of EdifyOnline.
NEW DELHI, DELHI UNION TERRITORY, INDIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, India, and Edify Online Corp (EdifyOnline), Birmingham, USA, and participating Indian universities will work together to enable an ecosystem of shared lectures using international academic talent. The research will focus on the program’s implementation challenges, successes, and opportunities, and will be reviewed by Industry’s experts and published for the benefit of all (private, state, central, union, and non-profit) higher education institutions (HEIs).

“With the help of EdifyOnline, AIU is preparing to enable a shared HEIs ecosystem for AIU member universities to avail highly skilled international faculty at scalable and sustainable costs and build bridges for Indian faculty to do the same for international HEIs in future”, said the Secretary General of AIU, Dr. Pankaj (Mrs.) Mittal.

The “Shared HEIs ecosystem is holistic and sustainable option to improve awareness of global education standards and professional development opportunities for ALL academic faculties including the Indian" says Anil P. Agarwal, the founder of EdifyOnline. Our mission “everyone has the right to be enlightened. It just takes the right teacher” supports the central theme of NEP 2020 to put the teachers & students at the center, we are honored to partner with AIU and its member universities for this historical pilot study", adds Agarwal.

Joint director & director (i/c) of research division of AIU, Dr. Amarendra Pani, believes “University Clusters (UC) pilot study is a unique joint research effort to trigger future innovations in higher education online modalities” and adds “AIU’s research staff and I look forward to working with AIU member universities to ensure its success”.

“Research must have an overarching purpose” says Dr. K.K. Aggarwal, the founder vice-chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a professor of computer engineering and information technology. “Since NEP-2020 Policy encourages holistic options, the University Clusters pilot study is the 1st such HOLISTIC step aiming at validating certain provisions of Internationalizing Higher Education initiative” adds Dr. Aggarwal.

“Opportunities to co-teach alongside global faculty who are experts in their respective subject areas is an investment in one’s own professional advancement and the shared HEIs ecosystem is the best way to materialize it”, says Dr. Maina Chawla Singh of American University, Washington DC.

Dr. Vistasp M. Karbhari, past president of UTA (2013-2020), professors of civil, mechanical, and aerospace engineering, U.S.A., and a fellow of many international organizations, says “The inclusion of international experts opens new channels for attainment of knowledge and is an important factor to support the NEP 2020 initiative for Internationalizing Higher Education”.

About AIU

Since its inception, AIU has been actively engaged in the growth and development of Higher Education. The membership of AIU includes all types of universities e.g., Conventional Universities, Open Universities, Deemed to be Universities, State Universities, Central Universities, Private Universities, and Institutes of National Importance. In addition to Indian Universities, 17 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uganda, and Zambia are its Associate Members. www.aiu.ac.in

About EdifyOnline

EdifyProfessional®-The Right Teacher - EdifyOnline is engaged in a niche marketplace enabling the world-class skill sets through highly experienced, subject matter experts, and doctorly qualified international academic talent (“EdifyProfessional®”) from around the world. It brings them closer to higher education institutions (HEIs) that are either facing an acute shortage of competent academic talent or looking for international competencies to complement their own strengths. The HEIs can hire them for various academic roles (e.g., instructors, guest lectures, course content creators, professional development, and other specialized areas) as independent consultants. www.edifyonline.com

