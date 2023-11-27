Newwave Solutions Receives The Global Most Reviewed Development Firms Awards For 2023

Newwave Solutions Receives The Manifest The Global Most Reviewed Development Firms For 2023 Award Newwave Solutions JSC

I'm To Quang Duy, CEO of Newwave Solutions. With over a decade of experience, my aim is to be both a top-notch software development consultant and a careful listener to businesses' tech challenges.” — To Quang Duy

VIETNAM, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a momentous stride towards excellence, Newwave Solutions has clinched the prestigious title of being recognized by The Manifest as one of the most-reviewed software developers in Vietnam in 2023. This accolade stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction.This achievement is not merely a reflection of our technical prowess but also an embodiment of the trust and confidence our clients and partners place in Newwave Solutions. It is a recognition of the collaborative efforts of our dynamic team and the invaluable support we've received from the business community.𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 #𝟏: 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐉𝐒𝐂As the most-reviewed blockchain company, Newwave Solutions stands at the forefront of innovation with a team of over 300 seasoned engineers in Vietnam and Japan. With a remarkable 12 years of expertise, our time zone-aligned services cater to Fortune 500 businesses and renowned brands, including Daito Trust Construction, VinID, UNDP, Onkyo, T-Sky, GeekyAnts, and Scanto Technologies, among others. Throughout more than a decade, we've been reshaping the tech landscape.𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 #𝟐: 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬Our unwavering commitment and hard work have garnered numerous awards and accolades in the industry. Today, we proudly introduce our latest achievement – The Manifest Award. Newwave Solutions is honored to be recognized as one of the most-reviewed software developers in Vietnam on The Manifest's platform.>> Exploring Our Offshore Software Development Vietnam Services 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 #𝟑: 𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬At the forefront of this movement is Newwave Solutions, a seasoned player in the software development industry. With over 12 years of expertise and a team comprising more than 300 skilled engineers in Vietnam and Japan, Newwave Solutions has positioned itself as a beacon of excellence.The dedication and hard work invested by Newwave Solutions in the smart contract development space have not gone unnoticed. The company has garnered numerous awards and accolades, with the latest addition being The Manifest Award, recognizing Newwave Solutions as one of the most-reviewed Smart Contract Development Companies in Vietnam.🔻 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Newwave Solutions is a leading technology solutions company based in the USA and Vietnam. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit software development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies.As we proudly display The Manifest award in our repertoire, we extend our deepest gratitude to our clients, partners, and The Manifest for this honor. Newwave Solutions remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of the software development industry, providing cutting-edge solutions, and fostering a legacy of excellence. Join us on this journey of innovation and success as we continue to redefine the benchmarks of software development in Vietnam and beyond.𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬?Are you in search of the best Offshore Software Development Company for your business? Look no further – you're in the right place. Contact Newwave Solutions today and embark on a journey of innovation and success with Newwave Solutions JSC.SOURCE Newwave Solutions ( https://newwave.vn/ Read Full Article: https://newwave.vn/blog/company-news/the-most-reviewed-software-developers-in-vietnam/ Related Award: The Manifest Presents The Global Most Reviewed Development Firms For 2023

Newwave Solutions' Key Highlights and Achievements Video