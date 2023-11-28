Ultipa, world's fastest graph database & deep analytics platform, forms global solution partnership with Cloud BC Labs

Global partnership between Ultipa and Cloud BC Labs

Ultipa, world’s fastest Graph database and deep analytics platform, forms global solutions partnership with Digital Transformation leader – Cloud BC Labs

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, Inc., a Silicon Valley based deep-tech player in the realm of real-time graph database and explainable AI (xAI), proudly announces global solution partnership with Virginia-based Cloud BC Labs.

This move underscores Ultipa's commitment to promoting graph XAI technologies, advancing innovation in broad-spectrum cutting-edge fields and expanding its influence globally together with partners around the world. Ultipa's CEO Ricky Sun said that: "We are excited to embark on this journey with Cloud BC Labs as this collaboration aligns with our commitment to driving advancements in graph database technology and offering unparalleled value to our customers."

The key benefits of such partnership:

1. Innovative Solutions: Customers can expect a new era of innovative solutions that combine the power of graph databases with transformative digital technologies.

2. Enhanced Capabilities: The partnership enhances the capabilities of both companies, providing clients with a comprehensive suite of tools to address complex business challenges.

3. Customer-Centric Approach: The joint efforts prioritize a customer-centric approach, ensuring seamless integration, support, and a superior overall experience.

Here are the quotes from CBC Labs & Ultipa:

Cloud BC Labs has been a Digital Transformation & Cognition Solutions partner to Fortune 1000 & Global Enterprises in North America and APAC markets since 2017. A global IT organization with 350+ employees across 8 locations. Their Supply Chain COE has developed AI/Advanced Analytics solutions to solve complex business problems in Retail, CPG, Personal Care, Pharma, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Automotive, Logistics, Clothing & Apparel, Sports Gears, Food & Beverages etc.

Ultipa is a category-defining deep-tech & fintech startup, building graph XAI & real-time graph database, empowering global smart enterprises with innovative digital transformations. Our products are exponentially faster than the peers and capable of real-time ultra-deep network analytics & data intelligence, and acceleration of AI/LLM and improving prediction accuracy. Ultipa markets its trailblazing Ultipa graph database as well as killer applications, such as liquidity risk management, ALM, real-time decision making, ultra-deep capital flow tracking, etc.

Checking Ultipa out on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultipa or Portal: https://www.ultipa.com