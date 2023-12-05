Data-Driven Decision Making: Chartered Institute Launches Certified Predictive Modeling Specialist Certification Program
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Announces Launch of CPMS™ Program for Data-Driven Professionals and Predictive Analytics Specialists
The CPMS™ program is tailored to produce specialists who can harness the predictive power of data to forge competitive advantages and robust, forward-looking strategies.”SINGAPORE, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a global provider of high-caliber executive programs, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Certified Predictive Modeling Specialist (CPMS™) program. This groundbreaking program is the result of a collaboration among industry-leading data scientists, predictive analytics experts, and seasoned educators, aimed at empowering professionals with the skills to master predictive modeling techniques.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CPMS™ curriculum is designed to teach participants topics such as data preprocessing, advanced statistical methods, machine learning algorithms, model validation, and deployment strategies. Participants will acquire expertise in navigating complex data sets, extracting meaningful insights, anticipating market trends, and driving data-informed decision-making processes within their organizations.
"In an era where data is paramount, proficiency in predictive modeling is both an important and strategic asset for any organization." remarked Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CPMS™ program is tailored to produce specialists who can harness the predictive power of data to forge competitive advantages and robust, forward-looking strategies."
The CPMS™ program, fully endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, is structured to provide optimal flexibility, catering to diverse learning preferences through on-demand online modules and live, instructor-led sessions.
Upon successful completion of the CPMS™ program, participants will be awarded the Certified Predictive Modeling Specialist (CPMS™) certification, a professional credential signifying their command of predictive modeling. Additionally, the program boasts independent certification and accreditation by CPD, maintaining the standards of the most rigorous principles of Continuing Professional Development.
For more information about the CPMS™ program and to enroll, please visit the links provided:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cpms
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cpms-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Eunice Low
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Certified Predictive Modeling Specialist (CPMS™)