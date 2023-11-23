Capital Numbers Honored with Clutch Champion and Global Leader Awards for 2023
Capital Numbers has been awarded Clutch Champion and Global Leader for Fall 2023 in recognition of their top-notch services and exceptional client reviews.
We owe our success to our clients who trust us with their projects, and we are committed to continuing our journey of excellence.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, an award-winning software development company specializing in Web, Mobile, Cloud, AI/ML, and Blockchain application development, is proud to announce their exceptional achievements as a double award winner, securing the esteemed titles of ‘Clutch Champion’ and ‘Clutch Global Leader’ for Fall 2023.
The Clutch Global honors Capital Numbers' outstanding industry expertise and their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions consistently. This prestigious honor is a testament to the exceptional work they've provided to clients this year, as evidenced by the positive feedback and reviews on Clutch. The Clutch Global Awards celebrate excellence within the global B2B services industry.
Additionally, the Clutch Champions award, a recent addition by Clutch, is given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners. It serves as a recognition of business service providers worldwide who excel in industry expertise and consistently deliver exceptional results compared to their peers. Capital Numbers' inclusion in the Clutch Champions for Fall 2023 is due to their acquisition of new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award reaffirms Capital Numbers' position as a top-rated industry leader, reflecting the high level of satisfaction and quality service ratings they've received from clients.
Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are truly honored to receive these esteemed awards from Clutch. This double achievement reflects our team's hard work, innovation, and relentless commitment to deliver exceptional software solutions. We owe our success to our clients who trust us with their projects, and we are committed to continuing our journey of excellence."
Capital Numbers is renowned for its multidimensional expertise, including web application development, which has played a pivotal role in their exceptional achievements. Their track record in crafting innovative and user-centric web applications has been a cornerstone of their success, showcasing their prowess in meeting clients' needs. With expert developers at the forefront, Capital Numbers consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of the evolving web development landscape. This proficiency ensures that clients receive innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed their unique objectives.
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023. Their meticulous research methodology and unbiased client reviews ensure that only the most deserving companies are recognized as Clutch Champions and Global Leaders.
"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."
In this momentous double victory, Capital Numbers' commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction, and fostering trust and loyalty among their clientele, supported by their dedicated development teams, shines through. By focusing on delivering exceptional outcomes, the company consistently pushes technological boundaries, propelling businesses to new heights.
To learn more about Capital Numbers, visit capitalnumbers.com or get in touch via email at info@capitalnumbers.com or call +91 33 6799 2222.
About Capital Numbers:
Capital Numbers is a leading software solutions company offering end-to-end development services globally. Leveraging a vast talent pool of India's top 1% software developers and expertise in over 40 technologies, they deliver custom, innovative, and top-quality solutions, including Web, Mobile, Cloud, AI/ML, Blockchain, and more. Their commitment to providing high-quality services “on-demand” sets them apart in the industry.
