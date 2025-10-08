Capital Numbers to Exhibit AI-Powered Software Solutions at GITEX Global, Dubai

Capital Numbers to present advanced AI development and digital engineering solutions at GITEX Global 2025, Dubai. Book a one-on-one consultation today.

GITEX Global provides us with an opportunity to showcase our technical expertise to a global audience and enhance industry collaboration.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, recognized for its expertise in AI-powered digital solutions, will exhibit at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. The company will showcase innovative software solutions designed to help businesses modernize operations, scale efficiently, and maximize ROI.GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech, AI, and startup show, brings together 200,000+ tech executives from 180+ countries, 6,500+ exhibiting companies, and 400+ government entities. The event serves as a powerful platform for industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore transformative technologies and build strategic partnerships.This year’s program features a lineup of visionary speakers, including H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri (Minister of Economy & Tourism, UAE), H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama (Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, UAE), Peng Xiao (Group CEO, G42), and Sam Altman (Co-founder & CEO, OpenAI - joining virtually), among many others global thought leaders.At the event, Capital Numbers will present its comprehensive AI development services and digital innovation offerings. The company will demonstrate expertise in AI/ML and Generative AI, scalable web and mobile app development, flexible staff augmentation, and cloud-based enterprise solutions. These offerings empower businesses to innovate faster, build intelligent products, and scale with confidence across industries.With over 500 engineers proficient in more than 50 technologies, Capital Numbers builds secure, scalable digital products for startups and global enterprises. Leveraging its proven expertise in AI development, data engineering, automation, and cloud-native solutions, the company delivers custom-built systems that integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure - enhancing performance, improving efficiency, and reducing operational costs.“GITEX Global provides us with an opportunity to showcase our technical expertise to a global audience and enhance industry collaboration”, said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. “We look forward to hearing about the challenges businesses face and offering practical ways to overcome them.”Visitors interested in Capital Numbers’ full suite of digital services can schedule a personalized one-on-one consultation by submitting their details through the online form . Their expert professionals will be available at Hall 10, Stand #6, to demonstrate how data-driven innovation and advanced technology deliver measurable business outcomes.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is a publicly listed software development company offering high-quality, secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions globally. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as SOC 2 compliance, the company ensures the highest standards of quality, reliability, and data security across its services. Their core competencies include:• Digital & Product Engineering• AI, ML, & Gen AI• Data & Automation• Cloud, DevOps & Security• UI & UX• CRM & Platforms• QA & TestingWith 1,500+ successful projects, 250+ active clients, and 300+ five-star reviews, Capital Numbers is an award-winning partner for agile, future-ready digital transformation.

