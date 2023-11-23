23 November 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia

On November 22, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Bin Ahmad Tajuddin.

Presenting his credentials, the diplomat conveyed warm greetings to the head of the Turkmen state from the Supreme Head of Malaysia Abdullah R’iayatuddin Al-Mustafa Bill and Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, who emphasized the special importance attached to strengthening the ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, which is confidently following the path of sovereign development.

Thanking him for his kind words and conveying his best wishes to the top leadership of Malaysia, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible diplomatic post, wishing him success in his work aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between our friendly countries.

As emphasized, Malaysia is one of the most important partners of Turkmenistan in the Asia-Pacific region. Interstate relations, based on the principles of mutual respect, friendship and understanding, are currently acquiring a new meaning.

The President of Turkmenistan noted the successful development of friendly ties and the consistent strengthening of political mutual trust between the two states, highly appreciating the support and close cooperation of the two countries within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the OIC and others.

During the exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of the Turkmen-Malaysian partnership, the interlocutors noted the wide opportunities for its further development in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Emphasizing our country’s commitment to deepening and building up a fruitful partnership, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence in the further steady development of the Turkmen-Malaysian dialogue for the benefit of the two peoples.