Suspect Sought in a Burglary of a Business in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking a suspect who burglarized a business in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspect shattered a front window and entered a business. The suspect took cash from a register then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/p3k2oiAluzs

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23175624