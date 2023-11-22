Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking a suspect and a vehicle in an assault with intent to rob that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 11:56 a.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The suspect demanded property and then assaulted the victim. When the suspect was unable to obtain the victim’s property, the suspect fled in the vehicle.

The suspect and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/wsQgd0ktLss

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23190112