British School Manila students return victorious from inter-school games
Leading Manila international school students dominate at regional sports tournamentTAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U15 students from the British School Manila (BSM) returned victorious from the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA) Games, held at Pattana Sports Resort, Chonburi from November 16th to 20th. The competition brought together some of the best young talents from international schools from around Asia to compete in a range of sporting disciplines, with BSM students showing exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the event.
The U15 FOBISIA Games took place at the prestigious Pattana Sports Resort in Chonburi. This world-class venue set the stage for the athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.
The competition saw participation from several renowned international schools:
- British School Manila (BSM) - 955 students
- British School Kuala Lumpur (BSKL) - 1200 students
- Discovery Bay, Hong Kong - 1100 students
- Dulwich College, Beijing - 1570 students
- Garden International School, Kuala Lumpur (GIS) - 2000 students
- North London Collegiate, JeJu - 1466 students
- Dover Court International School, Singapore - 1800 students
In athletics, there were a total of 48 competitions with BSM students taking to the podium in 37 events with a medal tally that included 17 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze medals.
In swimming, British School Manila athletes continued their stellar performance, winning 24 medals (2 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze) from the 37 events on offer
The football and basketball competitions followed a round-robin format, with students from BSM emerging victorious in every category. The unbeaten streak included 24 wins across both Boys and Girls teams Basketball and Football.
The triumph marks a historic moment for the British School Manila with the school’s comprehensive victory across all four categories in the top tiers of the groupings becoming a FOBISIA record.
