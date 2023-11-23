Comedy Oakland partners with 1528 Webster to host CoWork vs Comedy, 1 night special comedy event

CoWork vs Comedy Flyer CoWork vs Comedy Banner 1528 Webster

Celebrating 14+ Years of Hilarity, Voted Best Comedy Night 2016-2023

India-born stand-up builds comedy utopia in Oakland” — Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the acclaimed winner of the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023, proudly announces their partnership with 1528 Webster, a creative community of startups, agencies, freelancers, and mentors sharing a passion for innovation. Together they are hosting CoWork vs Comedy, a one night special comedy event featuring a dynamic lineup of the best of Bay Area comedians, that promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Venue: 1528 Webster St, Oakland CA 94612

Comedy Oakland has been entertaining audiences since May 2009, and currently hosts weekly shows in 2 locations in Oakland. The show's founder and host, Samson Koletkar, the world's only Indian Jewish standup comedian, has curated a stellar cast for the inaugural show.

The lineup includes:

- Joe Klocek, Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, SF Weekly’s “Best Comic in SF”, NBC’s Last Comic Standing & SF International Comedy Competition Runner-Up..

- Emily Van Dyke, comedy dating show Flirting with Laughter won “Best Tinder Alternative” in San Francisco Magazine, appeared at SF SketchFest.

- Rob Edwards, Punch Line SF, Tommy Ts, 2020 Burbank “Covedy” Festival.

- David Nguyen, Finalist in Rooster T Feathers New Talent and Battle of the Bay comedy competitions, opened for Anthony Jeselnik’s 3rd special: Thoughts & Prayers

- Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow's "10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade", featured on NPR, NBC, CBS

According to Tony, "I am happy to collaborate with Samson on this new show, bringing even more laughs to Oakland. 1528 Webster is Oakland’s best cowork, coffee, and community, so join the community today because working at home is a joke. And now to add to all things we provide, we also have live comedy entertainment happening right here at 1528 Webster!"

“Tony invited me to a talk series at 1528 Webster and that’s where this idea came up. I looked at the venue, its trendy, and nice, and Tony is amazing in what he does and what he wants to do. We decided its time we bring some much needed comedic laughter to 1528 Webster, and the show idea was set,” says Samson.

In addition to providing a diverse and entertaining lineup, there is food and drinks available but no drink minimums. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot, although there will also be tickets available for purchase at the door.

Tickets for CoWork vs Comedy are priced at $20 and can be conveniently purchased online at https://coworkvscomedy.eventbrite.com. At the door, tickets will be available for $25 via Credit Card, Venmo, or Cash. Ample free street parking surrounds the venue, and there is also 5 after 5 parking at Franklin street garage.

Join us for an evening of joyous laughter and camaraderie, as we celebrate the vibrant comedy and coworking culture of Oakland. Don't miss out on this fun event!

About Comedy Oakland:

Founded in 2009, Comedy Oakland has been a beloved fixture of the Oakland comedy scene, consistently delivering top-notch performances at various venues across the city. With a commitment to showcasing a diverse range of comedic talent, Comedy Oakland has earned accolades as the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023.

How to host a comedy show featuring Samson Koletkar