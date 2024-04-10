Comedy Oakland Presents Oakland Comedy Dash (OCD) 2024, A Hilarious Marathon of Laughter

Oakland Comedy Dash Banner Oakland Comedy Dash Square Oakland Comedy Dash Logo

Get ready for an uproarious weekend of 2-night, 8-show comedy extravaganza with 20 comedians dashing on foot to deliver laughs at multiple venues in 1 night.

OAKLAND, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to buckle up for a rollercoaster of laughs as Comedy Oakland proudly presents the much-anticipated Oakland Comedy Dash (OCD) 2024! Renowned as the seven-time winner of the "Best Comedy Night" in East Bay Express Reader's Poll, Comedy Oakland continues its tradition of delivering top-notch comedy experiences with this uproarious event.

Scheduled for May 10th and 11th, Oakland Comedy Dash (OCD) 2024 promises to be a two-night, eight-show stand-up comedy extravaganza like no other. Over 20 comedians with OCD will take to the streets of Oakland, turning the city into a playground of hilarity. Audiences can expect an electrifying atmosphere as performers dash from one venue to another within dashing distance, ensuring that laughter knows no bounds.

Samson Koletkar, the funny mind behind OCD, expresses his excitement for this year's event: "After the challenges of the past few years, we're thrilled to bring back the Oakland Comedy Dash, commemorating 15 years of Comedy Oakland in the most uproarious way possible. With a diverse lineup of seasoned professionals and up-and-coming talents, OCD 2024 is set to be two nights of absolute mayhem!"

Featuring a stellar lineup of comedians including Abhay Nadkarni, Clara Bijl, Dan St Paul, Samson Koletkar, and many more, OCD 2024 promises non-stop laughter and unforgettable moments.

OCD Schedule:

Friday, May 10, 8-10pm:

1528 at 1528 Webster St, Oakland CA 94612

Calabash Restaurant at 2300 Valdez St, Oakland CA 94612

Seawolf Pub at 350 4th St, Oakland CA 94607

The Washington Inn at 495 10th St, Oakland CA 94607

Saturday, May 11, 8-10pm:

1528 at 1528 Webster St, Oakland CA 94612

Calabash Restaurant at 2300 Valdez St, Oakland CA 94612

Seawolf Pub at 350 4th St, Oakland CA 94607

The Washington Inn at 495 10th St, Oakland CA 94607

OCD Comedians Full List:

Abhay Nadkarni (Just For Laughs Montreal)

Allison Hooker (SF SketchFest)

Aurora Singh (Big Pine Best Of Fest)

Becky Lynn (Savage Henry Comedy Festival)

Brooke Heinichen (Rooster T Feathers Competition Winner)

Candy Shaw (Last Comic Standing)

Chris Beasley (Kill Tony Podcast)

Clara Bijl (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

Dan St Paul (HBO, Comedy Central)

David Dominguez (Comedy Oakland)

David Nguyen (Opened for Anthony Jeselnik)

Ira Summer (Sirius XM)

K Cheng (The Khmers of Comedy)

Lourdes Ayon (Laughs Unlimited)

Manuel Martin (Laughs Unlimited)

Natasha Vinik (SF SketchFest)

Nate Spears (Rooster T Feathers)

Phil Johnson (Sirius XM)

Rob Edwards (World Series of Comedy)

Samson Koletkar (NPR, NBC, CBS)

Shawn Felipe (Dry Bar Comedy Special)

Sophia Garrow (Gotham NYC)

Steven Asifo (DC Improv)

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind comedy marathon! Secure your tickets early and prepare for an unforgettable weekend of laughter.

Tickets and Information:

Visit www.ComedyOakland.com/ocd.html for tickets and additional event details.

About Comedy Oakland:

Comedy Oakland is a beloved fixture in the Bay Area comedy scene, known for its diverse lineup of hilarious comedians and commitment to delivering outstanding comedy experiences. Founded in May 2009 by comedian Samson Koletkar, Comedy Oakland has garnered acclaim from audiences and media alike, earning recognition in prominent publications such as SF Chronicle, SF Examiner, and East Bay Express.

About Samson Koletkar:

Samson Koletkar, the world's only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian, is the creative force behind Comedy Oakland and the mastermind behind Oakland Comedy Dash (OCD) 2024. With a passion for comedy and a knack for bringing together top talent, Samson has established himself as a leading figure in the comedy community.

