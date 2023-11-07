Comedy Oakland launches a new weekly comedy show at Calabash in Uptown Oakland

Flyer for Sat Nov 11 Comedy Oakland Show at Calabash Comedy Oakland's Logo Calabash Logo

Celebrating 14+ Years of Hilarity, Voted Best Comedy Night 2016-2023

India-born stand-up builds comedy utopia in Oakland” — Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the acclaimed winner of the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023, proudly announces the launch of their latest weekly show at Calabash in Uptown Oakland. This uproarious event, featuring a dynamic lineup of industry-leading comedians, promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Venue: Calabash, Uptown Oakland

Address: 2300 Valdez St Ste A, Oakland, CA 94612

Comedy Oakland has been a cornerstone of the Oakland comedy scene for over a decade, consistently delivering top-tier performances at various venues throughout the city. The show's founder and host, Samson Koletkar, renowned as the world's only Indian Jewish standup comedian, has curated a stellar cast for the inaugural show.

The lineup includes:

- Tony Camin, a veteran of Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Real Time with Bill Maher.

- Carla Clay, a fixture at Punch Line, Cobb's, SF SketchFest, and featured on Comics Unleashed by Byron Allen.

- Chris Beasley, known for appearances on the Kill Tony Podcast and the Inaugural Riot Comedy Festival.

- Ira Summer, whose comedy has been showcased on Sirius XM and the World Series of Comedy Main Event in Las Vegas.

According to Samson, "SF Chronicle said Comedy Oakland lineups have the diversity of a United Nations subcommittee, and the shows at Calabash won't be any different. I am looking to put shorter lineups of more established comedians performing longer sets, at least for the remainder of 2023."

In addition to providing a diverse and entertaining lineup, Comedy Oakland aims to enhance the audience experience. Samson encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot. There is no drink minimum, and food and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of Calabash, which offers delectable Afro-Caribbean and Persian dishes.

Calabash, an inviting venue, embraces the community spirit and showcases the rich culinary heritage of Oakland. Nigel and Samson have joined forces to launch this weekly comedy show, providing a much-needed dose of laughter relief for everyone.

Tickets for Comedy Oakland at Calabash are priced at $20 and can be conveniently purchased online at https://comedyoaklandatcalabash.eventbrite.com. At the door, tickets will be available for $25 via Credit Card, Venmo, or Cash. Ample free street parking surrounds the venue, and a parking garage is conveniently located half a block away.

Join us for an evening of joyous laughter and camaraderie, as we celebrate the vibrant comedy culture of Oakland. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event!

About Comedy Oakland:

Founded in 2009, Comedy Oakland has been a beloved fixture of the Oakland comedy scene, consistently delivering top-notch performances at various venues across the city. With a commitment to showcasing a diverse range of comedic talent, Comedy Oakland has earned accolades as the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023.

