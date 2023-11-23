Temporary Road Closure on WV 2 in Weirton on Saturday, November 25, 2023, For Holiday Celebration

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, Main Street, will be closed from County Route 507, Cove Road, to Marland Heights Road, in Weirton, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This closure will occur in Weirton at 5:00 p.m. and is necessary for the City of Weirton’s Christmas on Main Street Celebration. Traffic will be maintained by local law enforcement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and use alternate routes.



Alternate Routes: WV 2 (Main Street) to County Route 507 (Cove Road), to US 22. Also, WV 2 to Lee Avenue to West Street to Marland Heights, as well as city-maintained routes.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​