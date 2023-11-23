A portion of WV 20, at 6072 Shortline Highway, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, through Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to replace a gas line. Temporary traffic signals will be installed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Restriction on WV 20, Shortline Highway, to Begin Monday, November 27, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.