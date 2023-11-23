Lane Restriction on WV 20, Shortline Highway, to Begin Monday, November 27, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 20, at 6072 Shortline Highway, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, through Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to replace a gas line. Temporary traffic signals will be installed. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​