Weekly Traffic Update: November 22, 2023

The Weekly Traffic Update is being sent on Wednesday this week due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. As a reminder, City Hall will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24.

Iowa St. lane impacts between Irving Hill Bridge and 23rd St.

Beginning Wednesday, November 29, City Contractors will close one of the inside lanes on Iowa St. between the Irving Hill Bridge and 23rd St. to complete work in the area. On Thursday, November 30, Contractors will switch the work to the other inside lane in the same location. All traffic control will be in place starting at 9 AM and will be removed at 4 PM each day.

The City anticipates this closure to end Thursday, November 30, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic impacts at 6th St. and New Hampshire St.

Beginning Monday, November 27, private contractors will establish traffic control at 6th St. and New Hampshire St. to perform work in the area.

The City anticipates this work to end Friday, December 1, pending weather or other delays.

2400 block of Vermont St. to close from Nebraska St. to Montana St. for storm sewer work

Beginning Monday, November 27, City crews will close the 2400 block of Vermont St. between Nebraska St. and Montana St. to perform storm sewer work in that area.

The City anticipates this work to end December 11, pending weather or other delays.

Levee trail maintenance to begin November 27

Beginning Monday, November 27, City contractors will perform paving work on the levee trail in an area on the north side of the levee by HAMM landfill. Restrictions will be in place within the work area along the levee trail. Signage will be posted to alert trail users of the construction.

The City anticipates this work to end December 1, pending weather or other delays.

6th St. pavement work between Monterey Way and Comet Ln.; waterline work between Champion Ln. and Folks Rd.

Beginning Monday, November 27, City contractors will begin pavement work on the south side of 6th St. between Monterey Way and Comet Ln. as a part of the 2023 Street Maintenance Program. Additionally, on November 27, waterline work is anticipated to begin on the north side of 6th St. between Champion Ln. and Folks Rd.

Traffic control will be in place during this construction.

As this project continues, additional locations and traffic impacts will be noted in future Weekly Traffic Updates.

11th St. to temporarily close between Louisiana St. and Indiana St.

On Wednesday, November 22, City contractors will briefly close 11th St. between Louisiana St. and Indiana St. for tree work.

The City anticipates this closure to be removed by noon on the same day, Wednesday, November 22.

Fambrough Dr. to close between Maine St. and Missouri St.

On Tuesday, November 21, University of Kansas contractors closed Fambrough Dr. between Maine St. and Missouri St. for work associated with the KU Gateway project.

Traffic control for this work will only be in place from 9 AM to 4 PM daily and will not be in place over the Thanksgiving Holiday and weekend.

The City anticipates this work to end Wednesday, November 29, pending weather or other delays.

Fambrough Dr. and Missouri St. four-way stop to be installed; Fambrough Way to close

Upon completion of the work on Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) between Missouri St. and Maine St., University of Kansas contractors will close Fambrough Way and install a four-way stop at the intersection of Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) and Missouri St.

This closure is anticipated to be in place for the duration of the KU Gateway project.

