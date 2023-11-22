Teens Arrested for Armed Robberies in Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce that two teens have been arrested for two armed robberies that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

At approximately 3:28 a.m., the victims were working in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northeast, when three suspects approached them. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects then took the victims’ property before fleeing.

At approximately 3:38 a.m. that same day, a third victim was in the 2900 block of 7th Street, Northeast, when three suspects approached him. One suspect brandished a handgun. The suspects then took the victim’s property before fleeing.

18-year-old Donnell Godfrey and a 17-year-old male, both of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and two counts of Robbery. In addition, the 17-year-old male was also charged with Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23190473, 23190474