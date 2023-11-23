Pinnacle Infotech at BIM World Munich 2023
By leveraging BIM's collaborative and data-driven approach, construction firms can reduce rework, cost errors, and material wastage, leading to cost savings of up to 15%”MUNICH, GERMANY, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions, is poised to transform the shrinking construction landscape in Germany with its participation in BIM World Munich 2023, a premier event driving the digitalization of the construction, real estate, and facility management industries.
— Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-founder of Pinnacle Infotech
The recent reports published by the Federal Statistical Office (Deststis) reverberated through the construction industry, unveiling concerning trends. In the first quarter of 2023, the cost index for residential buildings experienced a notable 8.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise. This surge can be attributed to an upswing in both material costs (12.3% YoY) and labor costs (3.6% YoY).
In such a challenging environment, Pinnacle’s BIM solutions emerge as a beacon of hope, offering a proven pathway to cost savings, efficiency gains, and project optimization.
Pinnacle Infotech will be showcasing its BIM solutions and services, including digital twin, facilities management, and PiVDC, at booth number 35 in BIM World, which will be held on November 28-29, 2023, in Munich. The company's experts will be available to demonstrate the power of BIM and showcase its ability to transform project outcomes.
Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-founder of Pinnacle Infotech expressed his enthusiasm for the event and said: " BIM World is an excellent platform for us to engage with industry leaders of Germany, exchange insights, and present our cutting-edge BIM solutions. By leveraging BIM's collaborative and data-driven approach, construction firms can reduce rework, cost errors, and material wastage, leading to cost savings of up to 15%. ”
With BIM World Munich’s theme emphasizing on safety, sustainability, efficiency, and the pivotal role of digitization and collaboration, Pinnacle Infotech is eager to share its expertise in shaping the AEC industry of the future.
“The German Facility Management market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of approximately 4% between 2022 to 2027. We are certain that our facilities management services can play a pivotal role in driving this growth and helping companies achieve their operational and financial goals.” Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO and Co-founder of Pinnacle Infotech, added.
Pinnacle Infotech’s expertise in transformative Digital Twin technology and comprehensive Facilities Management solutions will definitely leave a lasting impression on the AEC professionals and enthusiasts at the event. While Digital Twins can be used to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance experiences, Facilities Management ensures that once the project is complete, it operates at peak efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact. With a consortium of services, Pinnacle’s booth will be a significant attraction for visitors looking for BIM solution providers and their pioneering contributions to the industry.
The company has earned several laurels all over the globe for its outstanding work, the most recent being the Autodesk Imagine Awards, 2023, in the “Making an Impact in the AEC Industry” category for the Amazon AWS Project in Jakarta. Pinnacle Infotech has been awarded the ISO 19650 certification, acknowledging its adherence to the highest quality and standards in providing BIM solutions. The company adheres to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security, and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems.
About Pinnacle
Pinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions. With a remarkable track record spanning over 30 years, Pinnacle Infotech has consistently enabled clients to gain invaluable design insights, achieve higher returns on investment, eliminate rework, and reduce material waste. The organization’s BIM service offerings are tailored to the pre-construction, building, and post-construction phases of a project. The company boasts a highly skilled team of over 3400 employees across 12 global delivery centers in India, the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Germany, and the UAE. Pinnacle has completed more than 15,000+ projects for 2000+ clients across 43+ countries in 6 continents.
Contact Information
Pinnacle Infotech Solutions
S.S.B. Sarani, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal, India - 713212
Media Contact:
Mou Chakraborty
AGM | Branding & Corporate Communications, Pinnacle Infotech
mouc@pinnacleinfotech.com
https://pinnacleinfotech.com/
Mou Chakraborty
Pinnacle Infotech
+ +41 79 4393570
