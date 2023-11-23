Hunger Relief in the Community was Focus of Bovio Rubino Service’s Outreach in 2023

Bovio Rubino Service team members volunteered at the Friends of Clementon Food Pantry weekly kids snack pack pick up. Kids snack packs were assembled in the Bovio Rubino Service conference room. All the snacks were donated by employees. The 4th of July picnic packs Bovio Rubino Service put together for the Oaks Integrated Services Food Pantry were very well-received the Friday before the holiday weekend.

Partnerships with Cathedral Kitchen, the Food Pantry at Oaks Integrated Services and the Friends of Clementon Food Pantry came Alive with Employee Participation

It was the generosity of Bovio Rubino Service team members who made these meaningful grassroots hunger relief projects successful. Our employees donated all of the food we gave to the Food Pantries.” — Angela Rubino Hines

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While customers and team members celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, leaders at Bovio Rubino Service are reminded why the company’s community outreach efforts in 2023 focused on hunger relief and food insecurity.

“One in 11 children in South Jersey struggles with hunger,” according to the Food Bank of South Jersey. That was the inspiration behind Bovio Rubino Service’s CHIP-In kids snack take-over for the Friends of Clementon Food Pantry in October which serves more than 125 families each week.

The 800 citizens served by the Food Pantry at Oaks Integrated Services in Berlin were made to feel extra special thanks to their Hot Diggity Dog 4th of July picnic packages delivered by Bovio Rubino Service on the Friday before the holiday weekend.

“It was the generosity of Bovio Rubino Service team members who made these meaningful grassroots hunger relief projects successful,” said Angela Rubino Hines, Bovio Rubino Service founder and owner. “Our employees donated all of the food we gave to the Food Pantries. That includes hundreds of hotdogs and rolls and every kind of snack a child would love.”

The year’s first partnership involved employees making and delivering 350 sandwiches to Cathedral Kitchen for their daily sandwich distribution program in Camden.

Bovio Rubino Service intends to focus on a different community cause each calendar year. An announcement for 2024 will be made soon.

About Bovio Rubino Service

Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing heating, cooling and other HVAC products and services to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance, and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat its customers with honesty and integrity while providing high-quality home comfort services and products. Bovio Rubino Service satisfies the needs of its customers through highly-skilled technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion. For additional information, contact Lisa Simon of SPRYTE Communications, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 856.857.6555 x22