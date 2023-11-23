Hunger Relief in the Community was Focus of Bovio Rubino Service’s Outreach in 2023

Bovio Rubino Service team members volunteered at the Friends of Clementon Food Pantry weekly kids snack pack pick up.

Kid snack pack assembly in the conference room.

Kids snack packs were assembled in the Bovio Rubino Service conference room. All the snacks were donated by employees.

Hot dogs, rolls and condiments were all included in the 4th of July picnic packs Bovio Rubino Service donated to Oaks Integrated Services' Food Pantry

The 4th of July picnic packs Bovio Rubino Service put together for the Oaks Integrated Services Food Pantry were very well-received the Friday before the holiday weekend.

Partnerships with Cathedral Kitchen, the Food Pantry at Oaks Integrated Services and the Friends of Clementon Food Pantry came Alive with Employee Participation

It was the generosity of Bovio Rubino Service team members who made these meaningful grassroots hunger relief projects successful. Our employees donated all of the food we gave to the Food Pantries.”
— Angela Rubino Hines

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While customers and team members celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, leaders at Bovio Rubino Service are reminded why the company’s community outreach efforts in 2023 focused on hunger relief and food insecurity.

“One in 11 children in South Jersey struggles with hunger,” according to the Food Bank of South Jersey. That was the inspiration behind Bovio Rubino Service’s CHIP-In kids snack take-over for the Friends of Clementon Food Pantry in October which serves more than 125 families each week.

The 800 citizens served by the Food Pantry at Oaks Integrated Services in Berlin were made to feel extra special thanks to their Hot Diggity Dog 4th of July picnic packages delivered by Bovio Rubino Service on the Friday before the holiday weekend.

“It was the generosity of Bovio Rubino Service team members who made these meaningful grassroots hunger relief projects successful,” said Angela Rubino Hines, Bovio Rubino Service founder and owner. “Our employees donated all of the food we gave to the Food Pantries. That includes hundreds of hotdogs and rolls and every kind of snack a child would love.”

The year’s first partnership involved employees making and delivering 350 sandwiches to Cathedral Kitchen for their daily sandwich distribution program in Camden.

Bovio Rubino Service intends to focus on a different community cause each calendar year. An announcement for 2024 will be made soon.

About Bovio Rubino Service
Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing heating, cooling and other HVAC products and services to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance, and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat its customers with honesty and integrity while providing high-quality home comfort services and products. Bovio Rubino Service satisfies the needs of its customers through highly-skilled technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion. For additional information, contact Lisa Simon of SPRYTE Communications, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 856.857.6555 x22

Lisa Simon
SPRYTE Communications
+1 856-857-6555 ext. 22
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Hunger Relief in the Community was Focus of Bovio Rubino Service’s Outreach in 2023

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lisa Simon
SPRYTE Communications
+1 856-857-6555 ext. 22
Company/Organization
SPRYTE Communications

, New Jersey,
United States
+1 215-545-4715
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SPRYTE delivers corporate and consumer public relations services exclusively in healthcare. Hospitals and Health Systems. Institutes of Healthcare Higher Education. Social Service Agencies. Hospice & Palliative Care Providers. Home Care Companies. Medical Practices. Health Causes. Health Foundations. SPRYTE works with these healthcare industries. Corporate communications, both internal and external, and hyperlocal consumer earned media outreach are SPRYTE’s proven healthcare public relations strengths.

http://www.sprytecom.com

More From This Author
Hunger Relief in the Community was Focus of Bovio Rubino Service’s Outreach in 2023
Military Challenge Coin for Veteran Patients Receiving End-0f-Life Care Unveiled by Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care
Melody and Color Concert Opens 41st Bay Atlantic Symphony Season this Weekend
View All Stories From This Author