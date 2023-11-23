Highlights from Construction Links Network - November 23, 2023
SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
There are two big industry-related events being held in Canada next week. If you are in the GTA area, you have the opportunity to attend The Buildings Show from November 29 through December 1. If you are in Atlantic Canada, you still have an opportunity to RVSP for the How We Build Now: Atlantic Canada Edition in Halifax on November 30. Enjoy a morning of breakfast, networking and lively discussions on the state of Atlantic Canada and Canadian construction.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 34
• Mary Van Buren announces her spring departure from the Canadian Construction Association
• Buyers Guide for the Best Construction Camera
• OpenSpace optimizes construction through improved data and efficiency
• Graham recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers
• 4 Methods of Roof Fall Protection
• Premier Construction Software Shaping the Future of Construction Tech at Dubai Big 5 Global 2023
• A #GivingTuesday Goal: IWSH Raising Donations to Support Life-Changing Plumbing Projects
• Lessons from Brad
• Wahi releases its 2023 GTA Housing Snapshot Report
• Webinar: Connecting Disparate Construction Processes for Improved Efficiency
• Canadian Construction Association comments on 2023 Fall Economic Statement
• WorkSafeBC launches first-of-its-kind asbestos abatement registry
• Cement Association of Canada Responds to Federal Fall Economic Statement
• Canadian housing starts trend higher in October
• September Boost: Canadian Building Construction Investment Gains Momentum
• Ontario Engineering Project Awards 2024: Celebrating Engineering Excellence
• Enbridge Gas and Skills Ontario renew partnership to continue empowering underrepresented youth to pursue skilled trades & tech careers
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
