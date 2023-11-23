Twenty year old charity vows to eliminate Thanksgiving victims of highway crashes, using their proven teen program
Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively!
Highway safety charity to build app version of their proven teen driver's education - high school program. No more holiday victims as a mission they say.
It is an accepted fact, that when a teen is reached with educational tools, before they get behind the wheel, we can bring down deaths trastically states- William M Piecuch, Jr, Founder of AUADD”BURR RIDGE, ILLINOIS, USA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks giving holiday, is the leading holiday, in terms of destructive driving incidents and desths, over the last five years.
From 2016 through 2020, there have been 10,732 people killed in destructive driving crashes, during the Thanksgiving holiday. (source Statistica)
The top five most deadliest holidays are, Number 5-Christmas. Number 4-Memorial day. Number 3-Labor day. Number 2-Independence day. Number one, The Thanksgiving holiday. (https://www.pennlive.com/life/2022/11/thanksgiving-is-the-deadliest-holiday-to-be-on-the-road-study-finds.html )
These statistics, as disturbing as they are, can be prevented. Each one of these destructive driving incidents, could have been prevented. I continue to repeat this fact, becuase of it's factual basis. The question is, what can be done about it? How can we eliminate holiday victims, then move on to eliminate victims of destructive driving crashes altogether? The answer is education, at the teen level.
It is an accepted fact, that when a teen is reached with educational tools, before they get behind the wheel, and when their family is involved in their highway education, we can bring down trastically, the amount of preventable highway deaths, states William M Piecuch, Jr, Founder and President of American's United Against Destructive Driving. Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) has vowed to do just that. THe twenty year old charity, boasts it has educated (400,000 teens educated since 2003, the charity's inception) teens at the highschool level, across the U.S., since 2003, using the paper form of their "Turn on Safe Sriving" daily planner and study guide. The charity has produced two new videos, that explain their history, where they are today, and where they expect to be in 2024 and beyond. The first one is of their Founder and President, WIlliam M. Piecuch, Jr. In the video he recalls what motivated him to start a charity in 2003. And the second video is the interworkings of the upcoming app version (expected in early to mid 2024) of their "turn on Safe Driving" teen education program. In the first video, Mr. Piecuch states they expect to educate over 1 million (6.5 million teens receive their DLs per year perpetually according to Piecuch) per year initially, with that number increasing every year. The charity also has a brand new website, that should launch before December 2023.
Here are the brand new video links.
https://youtu.be/6rqyD5nxNwU
https://studio.youtube.com/video/1IXgFX9_Rlo
