Highway Safety Charity Introduces New General Donation Page with Diverse Giving Options

Donors can now direct their gift(s) to our victim free ride program Donors now have a variety of choices how they want to support our 23 year old effective highway safety charity For many years, we have had many types of people believing in our charity and programs.

In an effort to give more options to potential donors, AUADD has introduced alternatives in lieu of cash donations, while still welcoming cash.

We are excited to introduce our new general donation page, which offers a variety of giving options for our supporters” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burr Ridge, Illinois -Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) a well-known, all-volunteer, twenty-three-year-old educational organization for their success in promoting highway safety through education, has recently launched a new general donation page on their website. This new page offers a variety of giving options, including the ability to donate stocks, crypto, mutual funds, and RMDs (Required Minimum Distributions) in lieu of cash. The charity hopes that these new features will make it easier for individuals to support their cause and make a positive impact on highway safety.The new general donation page also allows donors to specify which program or fund they would like their donation to go towards. This includes the charity's general fund, which supports their overall mission of promoting highway safety through education. Additionally, donors can choose to support their Teen Educational App Fund, which provides resources and tools for young drivers to learn about safe driving practices. Another option is the Let's Give Them a LYFT Victim Ride Program, which offers free transportation services to victims of destructive driving crashes."We are excited to introduce our new general donation page, which offers a variety of giving options for our supporters. We understand that not everyone is able to donate cash, so we wanted to provide alternative ways for individuals to contribute to our cause," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, the Founder and President of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD). "We believe that these new features will make it easier for people to support our mission and help us continue our successful educational efforts to promote highway safety."The charity hopes that the new general donation page will not only make it easier for individuals to donate but also encourage more people to get involved and support their cause. With diverse giving options and the ability to choose which program or fund to support, donors can feel more connected to the impact of their contributions. To learn more about Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) and their new general donation page, visit their website at http://Auadd.org/donation

Teen gives his first car away to a victim and her kids of destructive driving. It is inspired by a true story.

