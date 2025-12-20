Highway Safety Charity Introduces New General Donation Page with Diverse Giving Options
Donors now have a variety of choices how they want to support our 23 year old effective highway safety charity
In an effort to give more options to potential donors, AUADD has introduced alternatives in lieu of cash donations, while still welcoming cash.
The new general donation page also allows donors to specify which program or fund they would like their donation to go towards. This includes the charity's general fund, which supports their overall mission of promoting highway safety through education. Additionally, donors can choose to support their Teen Educational App Fund, which provides resources and tools for young drivers to learn about safe driving practices. Another option is the Let's Give Them a LYFT Victim Ride Program, which offers free transportation services to victims of destructive driving crashes.
"We are excited to introduce our new general donation page, which offers a variety of giving options for our supporters. We understand that not everyone is able to donate cash, so we wanted to provide alternative ways for individuals to contribute to our cause," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, the Founder and President of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD). "We believe that these new features will make it easier for people to support our mission and help us continue our successful educational efforts to promote highway safety."
The charity hopes that the new general donation page will not only make it easier for individuals to donate but also encourage more people to get involved and support their cause. With diverse giving options and the ability to choose which program or fund to support, donors can feel more connected to the impact of their contributions. To learn more about Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) and their new general donation page, visit their website at http://Auadd.org/donation
Shawna Baldini
Americans United Against Destructive driving (AUADD)
+1 844-334-9300
savinglives@Auadd.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Teen gives his first car away to a victim and her kids of destructive driving. It is inspired by a true story.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.