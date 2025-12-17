Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Launches New Corporate Sponsorship Program to Expand Teen Education

Many types of verbiage for donate I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Infant behind the wheel. If we can educate early, we will have success.

Twenty three year old, all-volunteer highway safety charity, looks to corporate sponsors to expand their successful teen driver education program into an app.

We are thrilled to launch our new corporate sponsorship program and expand our reach in educating teens about safe driving practices. ” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) has been making a significant impact in the fight against destructive driving since its inception (TADD) in 2003. Now, the organization is taking their efforts to the next level with the launch of their new corporate sponsorship /partner program. This program will consist of three levels and will allow AUADD to expand their reach and impact in educating teens about safe driving practices.AUADD has been an all-volunteer organization since its founding, with a mission to educate and raise awareness about the dangers of destructive driving. Through their Turn on Safe Driving (TOSD) program, they have successfully educated over 400,000 teens about the importance of safe driving. However, with the launch of their new corporate sponsorship program, AUADD aims to reach and educate over a million teens each year.One of the most exciting developments for AUADD is the planned transformation of their TOSD program into an app form. This will allow the organization to reach a wider audience and make their educational resources more accessible to teens. The app will include interactive features, quizzes, and real-life scenarios to engage and educate teens about the consequences of destructive driving. In addition, teens that complete the program at a certain level or above can qualify for scholarships.According to AUADD founder William M Piecuch, Jr., "We are thrilled to launch our new corporate sponsorship program and expand our reach in educating teens about safe driving practices. With the support of our corporate partners, we can make a greater impact and save more lives on the road. We are also excited about the upcoming launch of our TOSD app, which will make our educational resources more accessible to teens and help us reach our goal of educating over a million teens each year."AUADD is currently seeking corporate partners to join their sponsorship program and support their mission of promoting safe driving habits among teens. Interested companies can choose from three levels of sponsorship - Gold, Platinum, and Diamond - each with its own set of benefits and recognition. To learn more about the program and how to become a corporate partner, visit AUADD's website. https://auadd.org/become-an-associate With the launch of their new corporate sponsorship program and the transformation of their successful TOSD educational program into an app, AUADD is determined to continue to make a significant impact in the fight against destructive driving. By working together with corporate partners, they believe they can continue to manufacture a safer future for all drivers on the road.

