Americans Unite to Support AUADD and the Ford Foundation's Matching Donation Campaign to Combat Destructive Driving

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year ends, Americans are joining forces to support a cause that affects us all - destructive driving. Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) and the Ford Foundation have launched a joint campaign to raise funds for AUADD's programs and initiatives. Until December 31st, 2025, the Ford Foundation will match donations to AUADD by four times, giving donors the opportunity to make a greater impact in the fight against destructive driving.AUADD, a 23-year-old all-volunteer charity, has been working tirelessly to promote safe driving practices and reduce the number of crashes caused by destructive driving, Americans United Against Destructive Driving has educated (according to their website) over 400,000 teens against the dangers of destructive driving, while serving the needs of victims of destructive driving crashes. AUADD is the only highway safety charity that provides free rides to victims who have lost their only family vehicle in a destructive driving incident. With their U.S. wide programs, they have been able to educate and raise awareness about the dangers of destructive driving. However, the charity relies solely on donations to fund their initiatives, and the current campaign with the Ford Foundation is crucial in helping them continue their important work.One of AUADD's key initiatives is the development of a driver education app, to replace their successful education program entitled, “Turn on safe driving”, which had been distributed in paper form. With the rise of technology and the increasing use of smartphones, this app will provide a convenient and accessible way for individuals to learn about safe driving practices. The app will also include features such as quizzes, scored modules and simulations to test and improve driving skills and will allow students who complete the modules at a predetermined level for a chance to qualify for college scholarships. With the Ford Foundation's matching donation campaign, AUADD hopes to raise enough funds to launch the app and make it available to the public at no cost. We believe by making this proven, life saving educational program free, we can reach many more American, while continuing to save lives, through early education, stated William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD).AUADD and the Ford Foundation are calling on all Americans to join them in their mission to combat destructive driving. Every donation, big or small, will be matched four times, making a significant impact in promoting safe driving practices and saving lives. Donations can be made online through AUADD's website or by mail. Together, we can make our roads safer and prevent the devastating consequences of destructive driving.For more information about AUADD and their highway safety programs, and to get involved as a one time, or monthly donor with other options such as a business sponsor, please visit AUADD's website http://Auadd.org or contact Shawna Baldini at savinglives@auadd.org. Toll free phone number 844-334-9300.

