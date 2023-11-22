(Subscription required) A 4th District Court of Appeal panel reversed a San Diego County judge’s preliminary injunction blocking the state from sharing personal information of gun and ammunition purchasers with a research center established at the University of California.
You just read:
Panel: State can share gun owners information with UC group
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.