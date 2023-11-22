(Subscription required) Committees that evaluate and recommend candidates for State Bar Court judges and board positions must now collect information such as financial interests and professional relationships when considering actual and potential conflicts of interest.
You just read:
State Supreme Court establishes new code of ethics for State Bar
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.