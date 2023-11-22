ISMRM: Fostering a United Community of Innovators in MR for Better Health
At ISMRM, we foster a dynamic community that blends clinical insights with scientific discoveries, pushing the boundaries of MRI technology to enhance patient care.”CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is excited to announce its presence at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago. As the premier global community dedicated to advancing magnetic resonance for the betterment of healthcare, you can find the ISMRM booth in Publishers Row, Booth 1203.
Derek K. Jones, Ph.D., leads ISMRM as President from 2023 to 2024. Dr. Jones, a renowned MRI expert, is a professor of MRI and the Director of the Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre (CUBRIC) in the UK. With qualifications in physics, medical physics, and a Ph.D. in diffusion tensor MRI, he has over 28+ years of experience in microstructural MRI, including ultra-strong gradients and ultra-low field techniques; his leadership is a testament to ISMRM's commitment to innovation.
The ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition is a hub of MRI innovation, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the forefront of MRI research. Attendees can directly connect with the leading minds driving MRI advancements.
"At ISMRM, we foster a dynamic community that blends clinical insights with scientific discoveries, pushing the boundaries of MRI technology to enhance patient care," said Jones.
ISMRM proudly awards fellowships and medals to recognize outstanding contributions by its members. It's also expanding its global outreach by partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to bring professionals from low- and middle-income countries to the Annual Meeting, providing mentorship and shaping the global MRI landscape.
For nearly three decades, ISMRM has united scientists, clinicians, engineers, physicians, and industry experts in advancing magnetic resonance for scientific exploration and clinical medicine. The society's motto, "One community for clinicians and scientists," encapsulates its mission.
ISMRM's members have contributed groundbreaking innovations in medical imaging, addressing challenges across various fields. The society includes a dedicated section for MR radiographers and technologists, the International Society for MR Radiographers and Technologists (ISMRT).
ISMRM and ISMRT have built a robust global collaboration network, advancing MRI safety, technologies, contrast mechanisms, clinical trials, and more.
ISMRM's annual meetings take attendees to remarkable destinations worldwide, with the 2024 meeting set in Singapore, 2025 in Hawaii, and 2026 destined for South Africa. These events and year-round workshops provide a platform for education, scientific exchange, and a world-class conference featuring the latest MR technology.
ISMRM's commitment to bridging basic and clinical sciences is evident in its diverse mix of clinicians and scientists on the Board of Trustees. The Annual Meeting showcases technical and clinical innovation and the latest scientific abstracts.
Visit Booth 1203 at RSNA to explore ISMRM's community and join us at the Annual Meeting from 04 – 09 May 2024, in Singapore. Come explore, learn, and share MR discoveries with ISMRM!
About ISMRM: The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is a global organization dedicated to promoting the development and application of magnetic resonance techniques in medicine and biology. With a diverse membership of scientists, engineers, physicians, and industry experts, ISMRM strives to advance MRI technology and improve human health through collaboration, research, and education. Learn more at www.ismrm.org.
