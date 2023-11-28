S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Joined with Kids’ Meals Inc. to Bring Thanksgiving Joy
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is eager to join in community efforts as it continues to grow as a company. Collaborating with the esteemed non-profit, Kids’ Meals Inc., SCDC channeled its excitement into meaningful action. Together, through Kids’ Meals' impactful programs and SCDC’s generous donation, 250 Houston families with young children under the age of 5 shared in the joy of a nourishing Thanksgiving meal. It was truly a cause for celebration!
Recognizing the gap in social services for preschool-aged children facing food insecurity, Kids’ Meals steps in for those under the age of 5 who are unable to access school-based meal programs. This past Thanksgiving week, they delivered 14K meals daily, exemplifying their commitment to supporting struggling families. During non-holiday periods, Kids’ Meals delivers roughly 7,400 healthy meals every weekday and up to 12,000 meals per day in the summer to Houston's hungriest preschoolers.
Kids’ Meals' holistic approach extends beyond providing meals; it is about laying the groundwork for sustained progress. By collaborating with more than 90 non-profit partners, they create a comprehensive ecosystem of support, offering not just sustenance but also educational avenues to break the cycle of poverty.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is proud to stand alongside Kids’ Meals in this meaningful endeavor. This partnership embodies SCDC’s mission to Suppling, Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.). SCDC humbly acknowledges Kids’ Meals' efforts and was grateful for the opportunity to join hands with them this Thanksgiving season.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
