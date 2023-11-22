Submit Release
ExploreSask Photo Contest Winners Announced

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2023

Tourism Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the winning submissions for the 2023 ExploreSask Photo Contest. The competition, launched in June, received over 4,200 entries by the September 15 deadline. 

The winning photos and honourable mentions, selected by a panel of external judges, capture the province's natural beauty and dynamic spirit. The images feature extraordinary landscapes, winter scenery, diverse experiences, magnificent wildlife, and the unique character of Saskatchewan people. 

The following is a list of winners and honourable mentions.

Visit TourismSaskatchewan.com/Photo-Contest-Winners to view the award-winning photographs and video. 

Grand Prize Winner
Gilbert Katerynych, North Battleford

 

People & Places
Winner: Michael St Laurent, Moose Jaw

Honourable Mention:
Gokul Krishnan, Saskatoon; Zack Martyn, Arcola; Cathleen Mewis, Saskatoon; Michael St Laurent, Moose Jaw; Ciera Wolitski, Foam Lake

Prairie
Winner: Gilbert Katerynych, North Battleford

Honourable Mention:
Bob Ferguson, Saskatoon; Herry Himanshu, Regina (two images); Anthony Lomond, Regina

Wildlife
Winner: Herry Himanshu, Regina

Honourable Mention:
Akash Christian, Regina; Chad Letain, Regina (two images); Pat Martin, Saskatoon; Michael St Laurent, Moose Jaw

Winter
Winner: Danielle Bergen, Drake

Honourable Mention:
Nicole Adair, Carlyle; Milena Esser, Saskatoon; Herry Himanshu, Regina; Evan Olson, Regina; Brenda Peters, Saskatoon

Woods & Water
Winner: Aaron Thomson, Saskatoon

Honourable Mention:
Andrew Court, Regina; Casey Marshall, Lumsden; Thomas Pan, Calgary, AB; Jeff Wizniak, Saskatoon

Video
Winner: Gabe Dipple, Regina

Honourable Mention:
Herry Himanshu, Regina; Ryley Konechny, Saskatoon; Ray Lagimodiere, Regina; Lee Miller, Regina; Lheo Roden Untal, Weyburn

-30-

For more information, contact:

Aidan Morgan
Tourism Saskatchewan
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1913
Email: aidan.morgan@tourismsask.com

