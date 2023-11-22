ExploreSask Photo Contest Winners Announced
CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2023
Tourism Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the winning submissions for the 2023 ExploreSask Photo Contest. The competition, launched in June, received over 4,200 entries by the September 15 deadline.
The winning photos and honourable mentions, selected by a panel of external judges, capture the province's natural beauty and dynamic spirit. The images feature extraordinary landscapes, winter scenery, diverse experiences, magnificent wildlife, and the unique character of Saskatchewan people.
The following is a list of winners and honourable mentions.
Visit TourismSaskatchewan.com/Photo-Contest-Winners to view the award-winning photographs and video.
Grand Prize Winner
Gilbert Katerynych, North Battleford
People & Places
Winner: Michael St Laurent, Moose Jaw
Honourable Mention:
Gokul Krishnan, Saskatoon; Zack Martyn, Arcola; Cathleen Mewis, Saskatoon; Michael St Laurent, Moose Jaw; Ciera Wolitski, Foam Lake
Prairie
Winner: Gilbert Katerynych, North Battleford
Honourable Mention:
Bob Ferguson, Saskatoon; Herry Himanshu, Regina (two images); Anthony Lomond, Regina
Wildlife
Winner: Herry Himanshu, Regina
Honourable Mention:
Akash Christian, Regina; Chad Letain, Regina (two images); Pat Martin, Saskatoon; Michael St Laurent, Moose Jaw
Winter
Winner: Danielle Bergen, Drake
Honourable Mention:
Nicole Adair, Carlyle; Milena Esser, Saskatoon; Herry Himanshu, Regina; Evan Olson, Regina; Brenda Peters, Saskatoon
Woods & Water
Winner: Aaron Thomson, Saskatoon
Honourable Mention:
Andrew Court, Regina; Casey Marshall, Lumsden; Thomas Pan, Calgary, AB; Jeff Wizniak, Saskatoon
Video
Winner: Gabe Dipple, Regina
Honourable Mention:
Herry Himanshu, Regina; Ryley Konechny, Saskatoon; Ray Lagimodiere, Regina; Lee Miller, Regina; Lheo Roden Untal, Weyburn
