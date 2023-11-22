Submit Release
End of the official visit to the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - On November 22, the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the Russian Federation ended.

The farewell ceremony of the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, was held at the Vnukovo-2 Airport of Moscow.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was warmly and sincerely seen off by high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The airport area was decorated with the state flags of the two countries, the Honor Guard company of the units of the Armed Forces of the Moscow Garrison and the military orchestra of wind instruments were lined up.

After the report of the Commander of the Honor Guard company, the national anthems of the two countries were performed here.

The send-off ceremony ended with the passing of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in front of the honorary company and paying respect to the standard of the honorary company.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon left from Moscow, Russia to Minsk, Republic of Belarus to attend the next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Secretary of the Security Council, Ministers of Defense, Industry and New Technologies and other officials.

