Commencement of a working visit in the Republic of Belarus

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - On November 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the Republic of Belarus on a working visit to participate in the next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus and other officials at Minsk National Airport.

To welcome the distinguished guest, the airport area was decorated with the national flags of the two countries, and the officers of the Honor Guard were lined up.