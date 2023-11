IADA Certifies 41 Aircraft Brokers

Dassault Falcon 900EX Easy listed exclusively by Holstein Aviation on IADA's marketing portal Aircraft Exchange.

The entire IADA organization is proud of their extraordinary professionalism and commitment to transparent aircraft transactions.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) certified 41 Aircraft Brokers who met all of the requirements and passed the IADA Certified Broker Exam. All IADA-Certified Aircraft Brokers work for IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers.The purpose of IADA’s Broker Certification is to:Validate the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to be a successful Aircraft Broker.Standardize IADA Aircraft Brokers.Increase their prominence within the industry.Provide objective third-party certification of Aircraft Brokers working for IADA-Accredited Dealers.“These 41 newly IADA-certified Aircraft Brokers have all met or exceeded the stringent requirements and passed a comprehensive examination administered by a third party,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The entire IADA organization is proud of their extraordinary professionalism and commitment to transparent aircraft transactions.”To apply for IADA certification, a broker must be employed by an IADA-Accredited Dealer or OEM for at least a year. IADA recommends a minimum of two to three total years of experience as an aircraft broker, including completing several aircraft transactions.The rigorous IADA broker testing process is administered by Joseph Allen Aviation Consulting, an independent third party that specializes in instructional design and learning management. IADA-Certified aircraft brokers all pursue continuing education through IADA U online courses. IADA-Certified Aircraft Brokers designation is not transferrable if a broker leaves the employ of an IADA-Accredited dealer.Newly IADA-Certified Brokers and their IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers are listed below:Absolute Aviation Sizwe ButheleziACASS Canada, Co. Chris WartonACASS Canada, Co. Trisha LakatosAerolineas Ejecutivas Enrique de la ParraEagle Aviation Howard HenryEagle Aviation Paul GarciaFX Solutions Frank LanningGuardian Jet Chris HancockGuardian Jet Keegan DwyerGuardian Jet William SmithGuardian Jet John PetersGuardian Jet Amber GardnerGuardian Jet Meghan DwyerHatt & Associates Pat HarveyHolstein Aviation Michael GauvreauHolstein Aviation Joe GrubiakHolstein Aviation Prakash RajanHolstein Aviation Kitchel GiffordHolstein Aviation Marcelo SimoniHolstein Aviation Chris DoerrHolstein Aviation Andy BillerInfinity Jet Nathan WeistInfinity Jet Ryan MulcahyJet Access Group Kevin RossignonJet Access Group Julia RickerJet Access Group Elliott SutterJetAVIVA Kyle DelphonJetAVIVA Jade HofeldtJetcraft Jaden JonsonJetcraft Preston JasperJeteffect Chris WarnersJeteffect Tyler WebbLeviate Air Group Brandon SteeleMesinger Jet Sales Josh MesingerNorthern Jet Management Casey CoxOGARAJETS Sam CamposOGARAJETS Dustin CordierSouthern Cross Aircraft Paul HosmannSwartz Aviation John SwartzSwartz Aviation Michael SwartzWestern Aircraft Elise WheelockAbout the International Aircraft Dealers AssociationIADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 66 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 39 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero About AircraftExchange.comIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com