Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 225,633 in the last 365 days.

Watchful Warriors

Join us as we take a closer look at the remarkable work of Wyoming National Guard’s 84th Civil Support Team, our Watchful Warriors, who stand ready to support a wide range of events, from football games to local rallies and even the Boston Marathon. Observe the unwavering readiness exhibited by Sgt. First Class Shelby Atkins and WO1 Taylor Russell are dedicated professionals who exemplify their commitment not only to the Wyoming National Guard but also to the entire National Guard. 

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

You just read:

Watchful Warriors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more