Join us as we take a closer look at the remarkable work of Wyoming National Guard’s 84th Civil Support Team, our Watchful Warriors, who stand ready to support a wide range of events, from football games to local rallies and even the Boston Marathon. Observe the unwavering readiness exhibited by Sgt. First Class Shelby Atkins and WO1 Taylor Russell are dedicated professionals who exemplify their commitment not only to the Wyoming National Guard but also to the entire National Guard.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)